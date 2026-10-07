‘Saved by the Bell’s Legend’s Cause of Death Released

Less than two weeks after Dennis Haskins passed away at the age of 75, the Saved by the Legend’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the actor’s immediate cause of death was listed to be Parkinson’s disease.

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The document further revealed that Haskins died on September 27th at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.

Along with Parkinson’s disease, Haskins had other significant conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), depression, hypertension, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Hawkins’ ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, further revealed to TMZ that no one knew he had been battling Parkinson’s disease before his death. She noted that he had cut off communication with those close to him after he was diagnosed.

The late actor had spend his final years in an assisted-living facility. He stopped responding calls and text messages from Quinones and his close friends because he didn’t want anyone to know about his health battle.

In a statement, Hawkins’ agent Jay Schachter shared, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.”

Meanwhile, Hawkins’ Saved By the Bell co-stars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar shared special tributes to him.

Lopez stated that he was heartbroken to hear about his old friend Dennis Haskins. “If you knew him, you loved him — and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic!” he stated. “I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family.”

In her tribute, Thiessen wrote that she will always remember Hawkins for his kindness. “Dennis Hawkins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner,” she wrote. “I will always remember his kindess and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B.”

Meanwhile, Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he had nothing but fond memories of Hawkins. “He was the older brother on set and always there to protect us,” the fellow actor shared in a statement. “Dennis treated us as equals and with genuine respect. As an actor, he held nothing back and was a true professional. May he rest in peace.”