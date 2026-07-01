Justin Bieber Tour Rumors Debunked Amid Speculation About His Personal Life

Justin Bieber fans may be hoping for a new tour announcement, but TMZ reports that is not in the works despite growing speculation online.

The outlet reported that the singer is not preparing a tour tired to his 2025 album Swag, even though fans briefly believed otherwise after his website appeared to show a new tab for tour dates.

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Sources told TMZ the listing was not connected to any upcoming announcement and described the speculation as “all just smoke.”

Polymarket bettors have also entered the conversation around Bieber’s personal life. Some bettors are wagering on the stability of his marriage to Hailey Bieber. On the prediction market, the couple currently sits at roughly a 4% chance of divorce, reflecting low expectations of a split among bettors.

Despite fan excitement, sources said Bieber has not changed his stance on touring. The “Baby” singer has previously said he does not enjoy life on the road and prefers to limit performances.

In the summer of 2017, Bieber canceled 14 shows. The move was made after he performed more than 140 shows within 16 months. He spoke with Vogue in February 2019 and explained how his mental health was struggling.

“I got really depressed on tour,” he told the outlet. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

While he might not like touring, he did headline Coachella in 2026, which was dubbed amongst fans Bieberchella.

The speculation around his new music and touring comes as Bieber continues to navigate his career alongside family life with wife Hailey. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack in August 2024.

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His most recent album, Swag, included several tracks that appear to references struggles in his marriage.

On the song “Walking Away,” Bieber sings about commitment through difficult moments, which bettors placing wagers on if it will last.

“Baby, I ain’t walking away,” he sings. “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring /I made you a promise / I told you I’d change.”

The lyrics fueled further discussion among fans about the couple’s dynamic.

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