After nearly a year of dating, Glen Powell opens up about his relationship with Michelle Randolph.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Top Gun: Maverick star shared how his relationship with the 1925 actress just works.

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“Life is fast for both of us, and we have the same values,” he explained. “She loves her family, I love my family, and we both care about work a lot. We both like to show up for our partners — and yet, we also understand the balance of it all.”

The actor went on to praise Randolph by stating, “There’s something so lovely about someone rooting for you. Someone who wants you to win in all the ways that are good for you as a human. Not just professionally but in all the ways that are good for your soul.”

The couple were first romantically linked last fall and made their social media debut this past June.

Powell also spoke about his split from former girlfriend, Gigi Paris. The duo broke up shortly before the release of his romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The actor admitted that following the break-up, he worried he would never settle down. “I was starting to get nihilistic,” he said. “It was hard.”

To combat the worries, Powell sought help from his father, who is also an executive life coach. But he only needed some time.

“It’s the person,” he noted. “You can really diagnose yourself with the inability to show up for somebody when, in reality, you just need to find a person with whom it’s both of you making room for each other.”