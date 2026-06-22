‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Hits 36M Views – Will It Be the Biggest Movie of 2026?

We’re still more than a month away from the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31) but if the movie’s trailer has shown us anything, it’s to expect big things. Especially at the box office.

The Marvel movie which stars Tom Holland as Spidey himself, and Zendaya, is the fourth Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has already amassed more than 36 million views on its trailer. That’s a massive number and points to Brand New Day as being not just one of the summer’s biggest movies, but one of the year’s biggest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most bettors are putting their money on Spider-Man: Brand New Day far surpassing any other 2026 releases for highest grossing film. Polymarket has the latest Spider-Man installment trading at 67% to be the highest grossing 2026 release. Avengers: Doomsday and Toy Story 5 are a distant second and third amongst bettors, currently trading at just 14% and 12%.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

In addition to Holland and Zendaya, who play’s Peter Parker’s ex-girlfriend MJ, plenty of other stars are cast in the movie, the first MCU Spider-Man release since 2021’s Spider-Man No Way Home. The notable actors include Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as Frank Castle/Punisher, Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner/ Hulk, and Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion.

Assuming the 2026 release draws as much interest as the previous three Spider-Man films in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, plenty of tickets will be sold and box office records should be getting nervous.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be the top grossing movie of 2026?

2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming made $117 million domestically in its opening weekend. Two years later, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in better than $92 million domestically on opening weekend and its worldwide box office surpassed $1billion. The 2019 movie became the first in the franchise to generate more than $1 billion worldwide. Most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 release), had the second-biggest opening weekend in history ($260 million domestically) and grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide. This was the highest grossing film of the year.

In all, the three Spider-Man MCU releases have grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide. Next month’sBrand New Day release will undoubtedly significantly bump that number up and likely set the pace to be the biggest movie of 2026.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.