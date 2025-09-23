Update on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Production After Tom Holland’s Injury

Yesterday, Marvel fans worldwide were shocked by the news that Tom Holland had cracked his head open and was rushed to the hospital after a stunt went wrong on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Previously, there were many conflicting reports on the severity of Holland’s injury and how long he’d be away from set, with even his own father saying he wouldn’t be filming for “a while.” Now, we have a definitive answer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Holland suffered a minor concussion from the incident at Pinewood Studios in London. While filming has been paused, as they can’t film around him (given, y’know, it’s a Spider-Man movie and he is Spider-Man), filming has only been postponed for a week.

Production will resume September 29, and the movie will still release on July 31, 2026 as originally scheduled.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to kick off a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being the first film of Marvel’s “Phase 6” to be set in the modern-day after Fantastic Four: First Steps released earlier this year. Zendaya will return as MJ, and Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk.

Previously, Holland told press he was “over the moon and so excited” after the last Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, was filmed entirely on a green-screen and on stages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland said earlier this year. “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”