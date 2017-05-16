Simone Biles Talks Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination Ahead of Season Finale

Simone Biles was the unlucky celebrity sent home on Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars despite receiving two perfect scores for her performance that night, and the Olympic gymnast opened up about the elimination while speaking with reporters after the show.

“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise,” she told Us Weekly. “I have been going nonstop since the Olympics, and I feel like I couldn’t ask for more of what Sasha has done for this entire season and journey, and I found out a lot about myself.”

Biles also expressed her feelings on Twitter, thanking partner Sasha Farber for his support during the competition.

“Can’t thank you enough @sashafarber for all you’ve done,” she wrote. “This journey has truly been life changing.”

“Thank you @DancingABC for the opportunity & giving me a friend for life,” she added.

She and Farber appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to further discuss their elimination, with Biles joking that she hoped DWTS host Tom Bergeron had made a mistake.

“I thought they were going to pull a Steve Harvey on us — at least I was hoping,” she said. “But, I mean, it’s OK.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless