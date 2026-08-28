GoFundMe Launched for ’70s Rocker Diagnosed With Cancer

A friend of guitarist Richard Lloyd has launched a GoFundMe for the musician after Lloyd was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Lloyd, one of the founding members of ‘70s rock band Television, was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, which is a serious form of bile duct cancer. He was diagnosed this March. Sean Seymour, a friend of Lloyd’s and a fellow musician who plays alongside Lloyd in the Richard Lloyd Group, announced the troubling diagnosis while creating and sharing the GoFundMe page to assist his friend with expenses.

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The GoFundMe states that Lloyd has “tumors in his liver, including one located dangerously close to a major blood vessel.” Seymour, through the GoFundMe statement, mentioned that one tumor is unable to be removed or operated on because of its proximity to the major blood vessel. He further shared that the rocker is fighting but has been in the ICU seven times, twice had sepsis and has had numerous complications involving his liver and kidneys.

Because of his illness, Lloyd is unable to tour and his wife, Sheila, has been his full-time caregiver. Without a steady income, Richard and Sheila are struggling financially.

Seymour went on to write that the GoFundMe fundraiser “will help Richard and Sheila with medical expenses, monthly living expenses, and the many other costs that come with Richard being unable to work and Sheila being a full-time caregiver.”

Sheila and Lloyd married in 2015.

In addition to playing with Television, which released three studio albums, including their 1977 debut Marquee Moon, Lloyd released nine solo albums between 1979 and 2018.

Lloyd shared his own message on the GoFundMe’s page asking for help. “I am usually a pretty upbeat person and I am taking this in stride,” Lloyd said in part. “But it has become very difficult on our own and financially we are strapped. That’s why I’m asking for your help.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $103,000 of its $130,000 goal, which includes an $11,667 donation from one anonymous donor.