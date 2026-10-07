‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Surprising Elimination After Mariah Carey Night

In a shocking move, Dancing With the Stars eliminated a popular couple.

Spoilers ahead for Week 5 of DWTS Season 35, a.k.a. the “Mariah Carey” theme night.

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Summer House star Ciara Miller and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, were the fifth couple eliminated from Season 35. The duo performed a jazz routine to Carey’s 1991 hit song “Emotions.” They earned a 21/30 score.

By the end of the episode, Dancing With the Stars co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Miller and Strong, along with two other dance couples, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson and Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, were up for elimination.

Ciara’s journey on Dancing With The Stars sadly came to an end tonight 🥺 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mFhYXca1n4 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2026

Rodriguez and Carson performed a Samba to Carey’s 2009 “Obsessed” and received the night’s lowest score: 13/30. Olson and Slater performed a Waltz to Carey’s 1994 “Without You” and tied with Miller and Armstrong with a 21/30 score.

In the end, Miller and Armstrong left the ballroom for the last time. They were the fifth couple to be eliminated.

The ballroom turns up the star power as the 12 remaining couples take on “Mariah Carey Night,” with the celebrities and their pro partners dancing to the iconic songs from the legendary singer-songwriter. TUESDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, CIARA MILLER, BRANDON ARMSTRONG, JULIANNE HOUGH (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Miller’s Summer House co-star, Kyle Cooke, spoke to Page Six at the media outlet’s “Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” about the ballroom elimination news.

“Oh no. We all voted, too,” he said while reacting to the news. “[But] hey, she took it so seriously. She put in so much hard work.”

Cooke also said that Miller showed him some of her moves. “A little one, two-step while we were filming Summer House because the training began in August.”

“That makes me sad,” Cooke added. “But I mean, what an incredible opportunity. I’m sure she did her absolutely best [tonight].”

Next week’s episode theme is “Super Bowl” — a promotional tie-in to ABC/ESPN’s upcoming broadcast of the big game.

Dancing With the Stars airs live via ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch ABC for free by using a digital antenna tuned to your local affiliate station.