Recording Academy Denies Leaked Grammy Awards List Is Real

After a list purporting to show the winners of the upcoming Grammy Awards was leaked Monday night, the Recording Academy has stepped in to deny the report’s authenticity.

Twitter account Main Pop Data began posting a series of messages on Monday claiming to show the winners of the 2019 awards, with the data allegedly taken from the Recording Academy’s website. The tweets noted that there was “no video proof, just archived version of the webpage” for the data.

The alleged winners include Cardi B’s “I Like It” for Record of the Year, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born and co-written by Lady Gaga, for “Song of the Year,” Taylor Swift‘s reputation as Best Pop Vocal Album and H.E.R.’s self-titled effort for Album of the Year.

According to the Recording Academy, the purported winners are not based on any sort of fact, though viewers will find out the truth when the ceremony takes place in February.

“There is no legitimacy to this,” the Academy said in a statement to PEOPLE. “GRAMMY Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by Deloitte in sealed envelopes.”

The 2019 show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will feature performances by Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Janelle Monáe. A majority of those performers, save for Cyrus and the Chili Peppers, are up for awards at this year’s show.

As Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards during her career, it’s safe to say she’s familiar with the ceremony, though this will be her first time hosting the show.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” she said in a statement, via CNN. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack this year with eight nominations, Drake follows with seven, and Carlile, who is the most-nominated women at this year’s awards, has six nods.

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18