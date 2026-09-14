Police’s Theory on Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Revealed in Report

Less than a month after Hayden Panettiere suddenly passed away at the age of 36, a police theory about the actress’ cause of death has been revealed.

Sources close to the investigation into Panettiere’s death told TMZ it is believed she took one oxycodone pill that was laced with fentanyl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They further pointed out that the late actress had a “long-time drug dealer” in Los Angeles, and they had provided her with “several black-market prescription drugs.” Among the drugs was oxycodone.

The insiders further revealed that Panettiere had taken several drugs she had purchased from the drug dealer while on the flight from Los Angeles to South Caroline the day before her death. She then took the tainted oxycodone pill the morning she passed away.

TMZ then reported that the DEA in Los Angeles is currently putting together details regarding the relationship between Panettiere and her drug dealer. However, the actress’ toxicology results are still pending and the tainted pill is considered a “working theory” in the investigation.

Panettiere was discovered unresponsive by the brother of her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. While on the scene, Hickerson presented first responders with a bag full of Panettiere’s prescription medication.

He also claimed that he administered Narcan to Panettiere before first responders arrived at the scene. The DEA in South Carolina and LA are conducting the investigation.