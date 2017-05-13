First Look At Paul McCartney In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has revealed the first look at himself in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

McCartney tweeted out a poster for the film featuring himself in full pirate costume, including the hashtag #PiratesLife. You can see it in full in the photo gallery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News that McCartney had been cast in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales first broke in March 2016. His role was kept under wraps, but it was said that he had been cast for a scene added onto the film after principal photography had been completed.

More: Jack Sparrow Featured In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Motion Poster

McCartney is best known as a member of the Beatles with John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. After the Beatles broke up, McCartney went on to pursue a solo career and also formed the band Wings. McCartney has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first as a member of the Beatles and then as a solo performer.

McCartney isn’t the first rock legend to join Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, who was the inspiration for Johnny Depp’s popular Captain Jack Sparrow character, appeared as Sparrow’s father, Captain Teague, in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost sailors led by his old nemesis, the evil Capt. Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it, he must forge an uneasy alliance with a brilliant and beautiful astronomer and a headstrong young man in the British navy.

More: Johnny Depp Surprises Visitors At Disneyland’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, which was inspired by the popular Disney Parks ride. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg from a script by Jeff Nathanson. Jerry Bruckheimer produces.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Geoffrey Rush as Hector Barbossa, Javier Bardem as Armando Salazar, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth. Also returning are Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightly as Elizabeth Swann following their absence from the fouth Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens May 26, 2017.

Source: Twitter