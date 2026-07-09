New Timothée Chalamet Movie Revealed Amid Speculation About His Personal Life

Timothée Chalamet is tackling two inscrutable motifs in his newest movie: love and aliens.

Illumination released the trailer for Not Alone, Chalamet’s upcoming animated feature with Selena Gomez, at the end of June. In the movie, which is Chalamet’s animation debut, he voices Joe, an “introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone” but falls for Gomez’s Fran, a “brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”

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Per the official synopsis, “When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens — tiny, unruly and adorable — take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.”

Set to release in theaters on April 16, 2027, Not Alone will also star Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou as the aliens Dunk, Welly and Shirm, as well as Brett Goldstein as Officer Zandro. The supporting cast includes Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.

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While Chalamet’s character learns about all the nuances of romance in the film, speculation about the 30-year-old actor’s personal life remains at an all-time high. As he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner remain in the spotlight, Polymarket traders are currently betting on if they will get engaged and/or announce a pregnancy.

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A Polymarket scenario that once predicted nearly 60% odds for the couple to get engaged this year has fallen to only a 17% chance. The odds were most optimistic in February, falling steadily until late April when they shot up briefly to 51%, but have since declined.

Another Polymarket scenario gives Jenner a 27% shot at announcing a pregnancy in 2026. The odds for that scenario were at their highest in April when they hit 56%.

Clearly, prediction market traders are interested in the duo. While both stars have admitted to wanting children in the future, enthusiasts will have to wait and see what happens.

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