Kylie Jenner Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Breakup Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship status seems solid. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has seemingly shut down speculation that they have broken up after he was absent from her recent birthday celebrations.

It seems like it was just a matter of conflicting schedules. While the actor was busy filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary, Jenner spent her birthday last weekend with friends and soaking up some sunshine.

“Best birthday ever,” Kylie penned on Instagram Aug. 11. “I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!! To my sister @kendalljenner thank you from the bottom of my heart for planning everything so perfectly. I’m so lucky to have you.”

When Chalamet shared the trailer from his new film Marty Supreme on Instagram Aug. 12, Kylie quickly liked the post, noting they are okay. Her birthday came one month after she and Chalamet, 29, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Saint-Tropez, France.

The two have been dating for two years. But she has chosen to be private about their romance, unlike her previous relationships with baby daddy Travis Scott and rapper Tyga.

“I think it’s important to keep things to yourself,” Kylie told Elle in October 2024. “It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”

Jenner and Scott share two children: daughter Stormi and son Aire. After being on and off, they split after five years for good. They seem to have a solid co-parenting relationship.

Despite having an unplanned pregnancy with Stormi, Jenner knew she wanted to be a mom and says her kids keep her motivated and are the main factor in her decision making. “No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she said. “I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”

She added, “I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”