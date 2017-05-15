‘New Girl’ Gets 7th And Final Season

With the deadline approaching for Fox to announce the shows it was renewing and canceling, rumors about their longest-running live-action series New Girl began to swirl. Star Jake Johnson took to Twitter to announce that the show would return for a seventh and final season.

#NewGirl has been picked up for 8 final episodes! Very excited to be able to finish what we started. Also Happy Mother’s Day, ladies. — jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) May 14, 2017

The official episode count of the series has yet to be announced, but as Johnson posted in his tweet, it’s assumed to be 8. This falls in line with the rumors that, if New Girl were to be renewed, it would be with an abbreviated final season.

Considering the sixth season appeared to wrap up many of the show’s loose threads, the show’s fate was truly anyone’s guess. Much likes Bones, New Girl was a notable series for the network and is getting the chance to end the way the creators want.

When the series debuted in 2011, it was one of the first successes Fox had with a live-action comedy in quite some time. Shortly after the series premiered, baseball pre-empted many of its broadcasts, with its ratings never achieving the peaks that the series scored early on.

Despite those initial setbacks, the show remained the network’s highest-rated live-action comedy.

The series also helped make Zooey Deschanel a household name, having previously starred in films like Elf, (500) Days of Summer, and Our Idiot Brother. The series also helped launched the careers of Jake Johnson, who went on to have a role in Jurassic World, and Max Greenfield, who starred in the Oscar-nominated The Big Short.

Another interesting story of the series’ production centered around the casting of Damon Wayans Jr. in the pilot, who also had a role in the ABC series Happy Endings. When Happy Endings was renewed, this made Wayans unavailable for the New Girl, but rather than recast the role, the producers merely introduced Lamorne Morris’ character in the second episode.

Following the cancellation of Happy Endings, the New Girl producers found a way to bring back Wayans, even becoming a season regular.

