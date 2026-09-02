Netflix’s Top Movie of the Week Is Just 27 Minutes Long

There’s a new movie taking over the Netflix charts — and it’s not even exclusive to the streamer.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look spent just six exclusive hours on Netflix before it also hit YouTube, but that didn’t stop it from surging to Netflix’s No. 1 movie in the United States for the entire week of Aug. 24-30.

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In fact, Variety reports that between its release Thursday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday, Aug. 30, the 27-minute GTA 6 special drew 31.1 million views. For comparison, the YouTube views of GTA VI: An Extended Look have topped 18 million as of press time Wednesday. The video was posted to YouTube by Rockstar Games at 9 p.m. ET last Thursday following its exclusive Netflix debut earlier that day.

The extended look at the hot new game, which marks an entirely new category of entertainment for Netflix, was classified under the English-language film list for the week. It was No. 1 on that list in 87 of 93 countries that Netflix tracks.

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Polymarket traders had faith that the GTA 6 special would be the top-watched movie in the country for the week, giving it 82% odds of doing so on Monday. Those odds rose continuously throughout the rest of the week, as the odds of other movies on the spread, including The Whisper Man and Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young, sunk.

The Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look content was captured from in-game footage on PlayStation 5. It marks the lengthiest look fans have gotten at the new game so far, following two trailers over the past three years. It features protagonists Jason and Lucia throughout the fictional Vice City and teases the overall narrative of the game. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release on Nov. 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The Whisper Man came in a distant second on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies with 23.2 million views, Variety reports. Polymarket traders had given the Robert De Niro crime thriller nearly 70% odds of becoming the No. 1 movie for the week at one point, but ultimately its odds fell in favor of the GTA special.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (Aug. 24-30)

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look The Whisper Man Facing El Chapo The Secret Woman Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young The Angry Birds Movie 2 Don’t Say Good Luck To Catch a Cheater The Last House 72 Hours

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