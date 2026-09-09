Netflix’s Top Movie Is a Star-Studded Psychological Thriller

A psychological thriller that had been quietly gaining momentum on Netflix was just named the No. 1 movie of the week.

Netflix revealed its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6 on Tuesday, with The Whisper Man coming out on top as the most-watched movie in the country.

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Adam Scott, Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Michael Keaton star in the new movie, which premiered on Netflix on Aug. 28 and topped the global movie list with 33.4 million views. In it, Scott plays a widower grappling with the abduction of his son, Jake. He enlists the help of his estranged father, a retired detective who put away the titular serial killer now linked to the case.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows the movie holding tight to No. 1 with no signs of letting go. As of Wednesday, Sept. 9, The Whisper Man is still in the No. 1 spot. It didn’t hold the No. 1 spot last week, but premiered just one day before Netflix’s viewing window for its weekly Top 10 ratings.

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Polymarket traders bet big on The Whisper Man, giving it overwhelming odds of becoming the top movie in the country. Though the odds between it and the Grand Theft Auto special, Facing El Chapo and The Secret Woman were close for a brief period of time, The Whisper Man‘s odds of success shot up to around 81%, then 95%.

Other movies included in Netflix’s Top 10 movies for the week were The Secret Woman, Turning Point: Generation 9/11 as well as the great Dolly Parton comedy 9 to 5.

Netflix’s Top Movies in the US (Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2026)

The Whisper Man The Secret Woman The Angry Birds Movie 2 Turning Point: Generation 9/11 Facing El Chapo Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly Straight Outta Compton 9 to 5 Ready or Not Shark Tale

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