The straight-up commercial Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look is longer wreaking havoc on the Netflix movie chart.

The current top part of the Netflix movie ranking has hit scripted dramas, an animated hit and a new documentary.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Sept. 6, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

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4. Turning Point: Generation 9/11

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Official Synopsis: “Twenty-five years after 9/11, this documentary explores how a single day shaped the next generation. From children who lost their parents in the attacks to journalists who cut their teeth on the original War on Terror to young Afghans and Marines forced to deal with the fallout of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan – their gripping stories reveal that the legacy of 9/11 is measured not only by history, but by the lives it continues to shape.”

3. The Angry Birds Movie 2

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Official Synopsis: “In The Angry Birds 2, the flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level when a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger. Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with several pigs – Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) – to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super-team to save their homes.”

2. The Secret Woman

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Official Synopsis: “Louise Andersen lives a quiet life on the Norwegian island of Hidra with her partner, Joachim, where she runs a small café. One summer day, their peace is shattered when a stranger insists she is not Louise at all, but Helene Söderberg – a woman who vanished from Denmark three years earlier. She discovers not only that she is married, but also that she is the mother of a young boy. Driven to uncover the truth about her past, Louise leaves Joachim and the life she knows to seek out her family and discover what really happened on the night she disappeared. As she delves deeper into the mystery as Helene, she uncovers a shocking truth that turns her world upside down.”

1. The Whisper Man

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Official Synopsis: “When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man.’”

Checking in on the Polymarket’s Netflix Odds

The star-studded, creepy No. 1 title is also the top choice on Polymarket’s “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?.”

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Polymarket puts The Whisper Man at a 98% chance of winning the week, with other options including The Secret Woman and Turning Point: Generation 9/11 barely hitting a 1% chance rating.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "The Whisper Man" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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