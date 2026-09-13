There are some new additions to the Netflix movie chart from some of Hollywood’s most successful minds: Taylor Sheridan and Tyler Perry.

Movies from those two showbusiness titans join a recent documentary release and a star-studded thriller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Sept. 13, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

4. The Whisper Man

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man.’”

3. Turning Point: Generation 9/11

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Twenty-five years after 9/11, this documentary explores how a single day shaped the next generation. From children who lost their parents in the attacks to journalists who cut their teeth on the original War on Terror to young Afghans and Marines forced to deal with the fallout of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan – their gripping stories reveal that the legacy of 9/11 is measured not only by history, but by the lives it continues to shape.”

2. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.”

1. Why Did I Get Married Again?

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The couples reunite in celebration as Marcus and Angela’s daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question: Why did they get married… again?”

Checking in on the Polymarket’s Netflix Odds

Bettors are putting their money behind Tyler Perry on Polymarket’s”What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?.”

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket has Why Did I Get Married Again? at a 98% chance of winning the week. Other options include The Whisper Man (3%) and Turning Point: Generation 9/11 (2%).

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Why Did I Get Married Again?" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.