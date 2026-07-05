Netflix’s Top 4 Movies Today (Sunday, July 5, 2026)

Two teen heroes — one with super powers and one with detective skills — are duking it out for the top Netflix spot.

These two new arrivals to Netflix joins recent releases Little Brother and Voicemails for Isabelle in the mix for the top movie on the platform on Sunday.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 5, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

4. Voicemails for Isabelle

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Official Synopsis: “Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.”

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

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Official Synopsis: “A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.”

2. Little Brother

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Official Synopsis: “A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric ‘little brother’ unexpectedly reappears.”

1. Enola Holmes 3

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Official Synopsis: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

Current Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?” include two of these features.

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If you ask a Polymarket trader, most of them believe that John Cena’s comedy Little Brother will come out on top (82%). However, with a 15% chance, a surge of viewership for Enola Holmes 3 could spoil those odds.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Enola Holmes 3" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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