The time is now for a new John Cena movie to hit Netflix, and it’s already reached the top 3.

The former WWE Superstar’s new buddy comedy has some tough competition, though, in the form of a true crime hit and a new romance film. Who is winning the Netflxi race today?

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 28, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds around this week’s U.S. Netflix viewership. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Maternal Instinct

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Official Synopsis: “Police pull over a woman who claims she just gave birth. But the baby — and the blood — aren’t hers. Twisted lies unravel in this true-crime documentary.”

2. Voicemails for Isabelle

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Official Synopsis: “Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.”

1. Little Brother

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Official Synopsis: “A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric ‘little brother’ unexpectedly reappears.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

These three movies are in the mix when discussing the current Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

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Polymarket traders believe Voicemails for Isabelle will come out on top for the week overall, though. Unless Little Brother just has an overwhelming amount of watch volume, Polymarket betters think the extra days the romantic film had on the service will help it win overall.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Voicemails for Isabelle" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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