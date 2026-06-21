The reigning top Netflix movie, Maternal Instinct, finally has some competition.

The streamer just dropped a Sony Pictures-produced romantic comedy as its latest exclusive release. Can it take down the true crime sensation?

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (June 21, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds around this week’s U.S. Netflix viewership. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

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Official Synopsis: “A young boy discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. Based on the book by Rick Riordan.”

2. Maternal Instinct

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Official Synopsis: “Police pull over a woman who claims she just gave birth. But the baby — and the blood — aren’t hers. Twisted lies unravel in this true-crime documentary.”

1. Voicemails for Isabelle

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Official Synopsis: “Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

These titles are in conversation when discussing the current Polymarket odds for “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

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Even though Voicemails for Isabelle is No. 1 right now, Polymarket traders think Maternal Instinct is set to continue its reign.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Voicemails for Isabelle" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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