We have a few new movies on the Netflix chart, bumping off recent hits like The Last House and those low-budget Lifetime flicks.

Do note, we are not including the promotional stunt Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. While Netflix lists that on its movie chart right now, that isn’t a film. It’s a commercial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

3. Facing El Chapo (La captura)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Capturing the country’s most wanted man should be the highlight of any police officer’s career. For Carmona and Rosales—two federal officers who barely know each other—it marks the beginning of a nightmare. What started as a routine arrest leaves them guarding El Chapo Guzmán deep within territory controlled by his organization. From that moment on, every decision comes at a price. Even doing the right thing.”

2. The Secret Woman

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Louise Andersen lives a quiet life on the Norwegian island of Hidra with her partner, Joachim, where she runs a small café. One summer day, their peace is shattered when a stranger insists she is not Louise at all, but Helene Söderberg – a woman who vanished from Denmark three years earlier. She discovers not only that she is married, but also that she is the mother of a young boy. Driven to uncover the truth about her past, Louise leaves Joachim and the life she knows to seek out her family and discover what really happened on the night she disappeared. As she delves deeper into the mystery as Helene, she uncovers a shocking truth that turns her world upside down.”

1. The Whisper Man

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When his 8-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man.’”

Checking in on the Polymarket’s Netflix Odds

Well, why we don’t see the Grand Theft Auto VI movie, Polymarket does. For the sake of the market “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?,” the commercial counts.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

As a result, Polymarket has that “extended look” as the most likely winner of the week at 65%. The Whisper Man is the No. 2 seed at 35%, while Facing El Chapo sits at 2%.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "The Whisper Man (2026)" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.