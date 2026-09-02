Netflix’s No. 1 Show Is a True Crime Docuseries That Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Netflix’s top show of the week in the United States is yet another true crime documentary series.

This time, the focus is on Mica Miller, the wife of pastor John-Paul Miller who died by suicide in April 2024. The three-part docuseries Death of a Pastor’s Wife outlines the South Carolina pastor’s relationship with Mica, including their first meeting at Solid Rock Church when Mica was a teenager, their 2017 marriage and subsequent separation.

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Variety reports that Death of a Pastor’s Wife drew 19 million views from the time of its premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 26 through Aug. 30, the end of Netflix’s viewing window for its weekly Top 10 rankings.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows the docuseries claiming the No. 1 spot from the time of its premiere on the 26th, then all week long as well. It’s followed in the charts by the third season of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, which Variety reports earned 13 million views.

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Polymarket traders missed out on predicting the success of Death of the Pastor’s Wife. In fact, the series was not even included in the spread of shows that could potentially be named Netflix’s top series of the week. Instead, bettors put their money behind Beauty in Black taking the title, giving it 58% odds after it battled back and forth with the final season of Outer Banks, which was last week’s top show. Eventually, Polymarket odds that Beauty in Black would take the No. 1 spot rose to 99%, though that ultimately did not end up happening.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S. (Aug. 26-30)

Death of the Pastor’s Wife Season 1 Beauty in Black Season 3 Outer Banks Season 5 Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Danny Go! Season 2 Leanne Season 2 Raw 2026 — Aug. 24, 2026 Blood Sacrifice Season 1 Salish & Jordan Matter Season 3 Let’s Marry Harry: The Reunion

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