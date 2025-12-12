Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday Performer Revealed

This year’s NFL Christmas Gameday is getting a special performance from underneath the tree!

Kelly Clarkson will kick off the 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey! What’s up, y’all? It’s Kelly Clarkson, and this year, I am kicking off NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix,” the Grammy winner said in a promo video shared on Instagram. “Two great football games on Christmas Day, that’s a present we can all enjoy.”

“Clarkson is set to captivate fans this Christmas with her festive hit, ‘Underneath the Tree,’ and kick off Christmas Day with unforgettable energy and joy, making this a holiday celebration fans won’t want to miss,” Netflix added in a press release, with Tudum reporting that the halftime show performer will be announced at a later date.

First up on Christmas Gameday, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., with the Detroit Lions facing off against the Minnesota Vikings next at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

(Netflix)

Pregame coverage begins on Netflix at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the Cowboys vs. Commanders game at 1 p.m. ET and the Lions vs. Vikings game at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast be covered by father-son duo Ian and Noah Eagle, Netflix Sports Club’s Kay Adams, former NFL stars Drew Brees, Manti Te’o, and Nate Burleson, among others, as per Netflix. New additions to the Christmas Gameday coverage include Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

While the full NFL Christmas Gameday coverage will stream only on Netflix, both games will air on CBS affiliates in the teams’ home cities and on NFL+ in the U.S.