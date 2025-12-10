Netflix to Remove Beyoncé NFL Halftime Performance

In a surprising move, Netflix is removing one of Beyoncé’s performances that was formerly a Netflix original.

Her performance on last year’s Netflix NFL Christmas Gameday, deemed by Netflix as “Beyoncé Bowl,” was a live event that featured the star performing songs from her last album, Cowboy Carter.

Songs like “16 CARRIAGES,” “BLACKBIIRD,” “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” “YA YA,” “SPAGHETTII/RIIVERDANCE,” “LEVII’S JEANS,” “JOLENE,” and her smash-hit song “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” were all part of the performance. Plenty of guests made appearances too, including Post Malone and Shaboozey.

It’s been available as a standalone special on Netflix for almost an entire year… until now. Fan accounts for the singer have pointed out that the streamer lists January 5 as the last day to watch the special.

The Beyoncé Bowl will reportedly be leaving @netflix on January 5. pic.twitter.com/0kvisRRiHx — COWBOY CARTER Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) December 7, 2025

Fans of the pop star have speculated that the special’s impending removal means Beyoncé will finally reveal the release date for the long-rumored but never confirmed movie of the Cowboy Carter tour, which ran for 32 concerts from April 28 to July 26 of this year. However, that is all speculation.

It’s odd for a special that was released on Netflix to be removed without warning and for no apparent reason. It’s likely soon that either the streamer or the singer herself will offer an explanation.