Netflix Weighs in on the Eclipse With Salty Tweet

Monday’s solar eclipse was a nationwide event, with people all over the country pressing pause on their daily activities to view the rare phenomenon. As a result, work stopped, productivity was lost and apparently, Netflix viewership dropped as well.

but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon — Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017

In a tweet posted after the celestial event, Netflix acknowledged that the phenomenon had led to plenty of people stepping away from their screens to take a peek at the sky.

“Hey, just wondering why 10% of you chose to watch a giant rock cover a giant ball of gas when I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE FOR YOU,” the streaming service wrote before delivering the official statistics from the day.

“But really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today,” Netflix tweeted. “Well played, Moon.”

Twitter also saw a bit of a feud between the sun and moon, that is, the accounts run by NASA in the celestial bodies’ names.

“HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun!” the moon’s account tweeted during the eclipse, sharing a screenshot proving the account had literally blocked the Sun. “Make way for the Moon.”

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Soon after, things cleared up again.

“Let the Sun shine,” the account wrote. “@NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter :).”

Let the Sun shine ☀️ @NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter 🙂 #SolarEclipse2017 — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

