MTV Star Splits From Girlfriend After 9 Years of Dating

MTV star Cory Wharton has confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, have split after nine years of dating.

In his latest Instagram post, the Teen Mom OG and The Challenge castmate spoke about the breakup.

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“A new chapter. Just me and my girls,” Wharton wrote. “Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly, I think it’s important to be honest about where my life is at this moment.”

He then spoke about Selfridge, stating he “shared a lot of years, memories, love, and most importantly, two beautiful daughters” together.

“I’m sorry, Taylor, that things didn’t work out the way we both hoped they would,” Wharton continued. “I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down. But one thing that will never change is the kind of father I want to be.”

He further noted that his focus remains on his daughter. “These three girls are my entire world 🌎, & entering this new chapter It only makes me want to show up for them even more. I want my girls to always know that regardless of what changes in life, Dad isn’t going anywhere. Always PRESENT !!!”

The TV personality went on to say the next chapter of his life will focus on his daughters and the work he needs to do on himself.

“Learning from my mistakes, growing, healing, and becoming the best version of myself I can be,” he pointed out. “Lord knows my hands are full with these 3 girls 😂 & I wouldn’t have it any other way! I’m so thankful that God has givin me this position to be in. Being a Girl Dad is what I was put on this earth to do, I’m excited for what the future holds, also scared & nervous as hell. I guess those are all natural emotions though.”

After thanking his friends and family for helping him through the breakup, Wharton added, “New Chapter. Same Dad” with a heart emoji.

Selfridge didn’t hold back about what led to the split, writing that she left Wharton. “Yes, I left,” she stated in an Instagram Stories post. “I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for 9 years and the father of my two children. I’m sure everyone could tell the last few years. I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story”

Wharton and Selfridge first became romantically involved in 2017 after meeting on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. They appeared on Teen Mom OG alongside Wharton’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares a daughter, Ryder.

The now-former couple welcomed two daughters, Mila and Maya.

The split also occurred just weeks after Wharton admitted he was attracted to fellow The Challenge season 42 contestant Izzy Fairthorne.

“Izzy is very attractive. I’m sure you guys can see it. I can see it. Anybody with two eyes can see it,” he admitted in one of the show’s confessionals. “Back home hasn’t been great. … To come on this show and to have that magnet with somebody, it feels good.”

He later issued a public apology for his remarks, stating on X, “I’ve apologized to the person who needed to hear it the most. I’m gonna continue to handle things behind closed doors. It’s been a very long time since I haven’t been proud of who I see on camera, and this is one of those times.”

Further taking responsibility for his actions, Wharton wrote, “I’m not trying to put the blame on anybody but myself. I’m a big boy. I knew what I was doing,” he wrote. “I didn’t handle myself appropriate for the situation because the harm that it’s causing the people around me.”

He also referred to his behavior as “selfish” and added that he was planning to go to therapy. “A lot of the times when you’re in the spotlight, it’s bigger than you and I lost sight of that. I was selfish and being a narcissist. And I apologize. I’ll get better. I’ll seek therapy & continue to be a loving, present father to my daughters



