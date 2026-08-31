Matthew McConaughey Reveals Run-In With Police (and How Jennifer Lopez Saved the Day)

While taking a stroll down memory lane, Matthew McConaughey recalled the one time his Wedding Planner co-star Jennifer Lopez inadvertently got him out of a run-in with law enforcement.

During his recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, McConaughey spoke about the incident.

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“The Wedding Planner got me out of a major, major mess-up in Mexico one time,” he said. “I pulled in one late night and I’m crossing the border going way down south and I get pulled over. It’s one of those pullovers where they noticed me, gringo, in the truck. Nice truck.”

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After pulling out his wallet, McConaughey name-dropped Lopez to the officers.

“I brought up, ‘You guys know Jennifer Lopez?’” he recalled asking the officers. “I’m like, ‘Ever seen Wedding Planner?’ I was like, ‘Huh, huh, yeah, yeah, it was me.’ [They were] like ‘Oh!’ and they went off.”

McConaughey then noted that he ended up taking pictures with the officers. “They let me go,” he added.

Lopez and McConaughey starred in the 2001 rom-com. According to IMDb, the film follows Mary Fiore (played by Lopez), San Francisco’s most successful wedding planner. However, she breaks the most important rule of all: she falls in love with the groom (played by McConaughey).

Along with Lopez and McConaughey, others who starred in The Wedding Planner were

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers, Judy Greer, and Alex Rocco.