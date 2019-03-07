‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo Spar Over Drinking Habits

Married at First Sight couple Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo are sparing over drinking habits in a new promo for the reality series.

In the clip, the couple are having a candid conversation about their separate approaches to drinking, with Cuccurullo first expressing concern over Sisk’s drinking.

“You know what bothers me,” he said. “That you drink so much!” Sisk, however, hits back, saying, “Yeah, and you drink too… You threw up at 3 o’clock in the morning and didn’t come home the other night.”

A Married at First Sight expert then comments on the couple’s situation, saying, “Luke continues to bring up this issue about Kate’s drinking as his impediment to physical and emotional intimacy with his wife. This is unfair to Kate, and if they don’t develop better modes of communication, this marriage may be doomed.”

Many fans of the show have commented on the clip, which was shared to Facebook, with one person writing, “Poor Kate. The experts should give her an apology, an annulment, and help her move on from her mental abuser. He seems like narcassist.”

“It’s called deflection, he can’t handle his own flaws so he creates demeaning flaws in others and fabricates the situation. He’s a sneaky self absorbed, border line abusive person. One who grooms a great person and slowly starts breaking them down little by little. So much so they start questioning every little thing. It’s really hard to watch!” another person said.

“This man is simply looking for a easy way out. If her drinking bothered him so much he wouldn’t drink at all. Especially if his friend’s death bothered him so much he wouldn’t be getting plastered like she supposedly said he was. It’s so obvious he doesn’t want to be with her and he’s looking for any reason he can to make it seem like there’s always a problem,” someone else commented.

“Shame on the show and ‘doctors’ for not pulling the plug on these two. Totally not fair for Kate’s mental health yet they continue to allow this relationship to continue. She should’ve gotten a do over from the start,” one other viewer asserted. “Luke your ‘charm’ isn’t working with everyone watching the show. You are leading her on and continue to manipulate her week after week! This is making me NOT want to watch anymore. When does someone’s mental health top how many viewers the show has?”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.