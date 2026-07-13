Major ‘NCIS’ Character Returning

CBS staple NCIS will feature a familiar face this fall when the drama returns to airwaves for a 24th season.

Michael Weatherly, who’s played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo across numerous episodes in multiple seasons, is returning to the show. In addition to the CBS original, NCIS, Weatherly has reprised the role of DiNozzo in numerous spinoffs including: NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

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Weatherly, 58, first appeared as DiNozzo – a fan favorite – in another CBS original series, JAG, for two episodes in 2003. His character appeared on NCIS for the first time later that same year and between 2003 – 2016, he was a part of the show’s main cast, appearing in more 300 episodes.

In 2025, Weatherly’s character had a leading role alongside Cote de Pablo’s Ziva David character in Paramount+’s NCIS Tony & Ziva. Each actor reprised their roles from a season 11 episode of NCIS. Pablo was an NCIS regular for eight seasons. The series premiered in September 2025 and ran for just 10 episodes before being cancelled.

Now, Weatherly returns to a familiar set where NCIShas released more than 500 episodes and is currently the longest-running primetime drama on CBS (507 total episodes to date). The series focuses on a team of special agents working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to respond to and investigate high visibility crimes and criminal activity.

In addition to his work on NCIS and its various spinoffs, Weatherly starred in Fox’s Dark Angel, and had appearances in The Cosby Show, Ally McBeal, and Jesse, among others. Weatherly’s also appeared on more than 20 airings of Extra with Billy Bush. When he starred in Dark Angel, Weatherly dated co-star Jessica Alba. The couple became engaged before breaking things off in 2003.

The actor returns to NCIS on Tuesdays this fall with the season premiere slated for October 6.