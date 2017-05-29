M. Night Shyamalan Updates Fans on ‘Split’ Sequel ‘Glass’ Script

M. Night Shyamalan gave movie fans a big surprise when he kicked off 2017 with Split, a psychological thriller about a dangerous man fighting for control of his split personalities – a film which turned out to be a backdoor sequel to Shyamalan’s 2000 cult-hit, Unbreakable. Now we’re going to be getting Glass, Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy climax, which will bring back Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson’s character from the first film, for a showdown with James McAvoy’s Split character, Horde.

Needless to say, fans are excited for Glass – and Shyamalan has been capitalizing on that excitement, with a steady stream of social media updates about the film.

While fans were still buzzing about Split, Shyamalan teased that the ending to its sequel was terrifying enough to scare him. After that, the world got official Glass casting and title announcements about the project through social media, and now Shyamalan is keeping them updated on how things are progressing – as you can see below:

Finished the 2nd draft of #Glass on Friday. Took 5 weeks. Started the 3rd pass today… gave myself a 3 week deadline for this pass. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) May 28, 2017



While the tweet may seem like a trivial piece of news, it’s actually good to see Shyamalan keep us updated on his progress. The director took seventeen years to give fans any kind of sequel to Unbreakable, while things like his “Night Chronicles” horror trilogy (started with the 2010 film, Devil) remains unfinished. With the momentum going strong after Split, fans don’t want Shyamalan to lose focus and start wading into other waters – just when they have him back in the pool where he swims best.