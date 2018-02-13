Lori Petty Shares the “True F—ing Story” Of How She Joined Orange Is the New Black

Lori Petty’s Lolly Whitehill is a former journalist on Orange is the New Black, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that her TV Time interview, a clip from which was provided exclusively to PopCulture.com, is so much fun to watch.

Ahead of the launch of Orange is the New Black season 5 on Netflix this week, Petty spoke with the popular TV community app about how she came to be cast on the hit series — a journey that, as it turned out, was pretty simple.

“I was in New York City, it was season 2, and I had just seen this show on my cell phone, and went, ‘Why am I not on this TV show? I’m confused right now,’” Petty said. She then recalled the story of walking over to the office of the show’s New York casting agent and essentially inviting herself to join the cast.

Orange is the New Black is the outrageous and critically-acclaimed series from Emmy® Award-winner Jenji Kohan about a diverse group of inmates serving time in a women’s prison. Petty plays Lolly Whitehill, an inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary and a former inmate at MDC Chicago with an interest in conspiracy theories. Lolly appears to experience psychosis in which she has auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions of persecution. She believes, among other things, that government agencies like the CIA, FBI, FEMA, etc. are after her.

The series’ fifth season will debut on June 9 on Netflix.