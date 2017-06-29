Lethal Weapon Movie Cast Reunites to Honor Richard Donner

Superman, Goonies, and Lethal Weapon are just a few of the acclaimed films that have been directed by Richard Donner, and definitely are a large part of the reason why the iconic director was recently honored in a tribute at the Academy of Arts and Sciences (aka, home of The Oscars).

In addition to bringing out some heavyweights from both the Marvel and DC Comics movie studios, the Donner tribute event also brought together some big celebrities: The cast of Lethal Weapon!

As you can see above, Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and Rene Russo all came out to support Donner at the event! Gibson and Glover starred in all four of the Donner-directed Lethal Weapon films; Russo joined the franchise in Lethal Weapon 3 as Sgt. Lorna Cole, who eventually becomes the new wife of Gibson’s Martin Riggs, and the mother of his child in Lethal Weapon 4.

This is a great cinematic reunion to see if you were an action movie fan of the ’80s and ’90s. All of the cast members pictured above have continued to be stars in the industry in the time after the Lethal Weapon franchise, with Gibson obviously being the biggest breakout as an Oscar-winning director.

Photo Credit: Silver Pictures, Warner Brothers