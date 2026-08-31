‘King of Queens’ Icon Joining ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Leah Remini is coming to a reality show near you.

Remini, 56, confirmed via Instagram that she’s joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming 16th season.

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The actress is the second cast member to confirm their role in the popular reality series in as many weeks, joining Tracy Tutor of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles fame. Like Remini, Tutor took to Instagram to announce the news.

Remini did so by simply replying “It’s true!!” to a post from Variety that said Remini was joining the RHOBH.

When Remini appears in RHOBH it’ll mark her first regular television role since 2023 when she hosted more than 100 episodes of People Puzzler over a two year span. Prior to that, Remini was a judge on the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance.

Of course, Remini is best known for co-starring alongside Kevin James for nine seasons in the CBS hit sitcom The King of Queens. Remini played the role of Carrie Heffernan, the on-screen wife of James’ character, Doug Heffernan. Remini and James reunited on the small screen at CBS in the second season of the sitcom Kevin Can Wait.

In all, Remini’s five-plus decade career in film and TV includes appearances in more than 50 projects. Some of those roles include being cast in Old School, Saved by the Bell, NYPD Blue, The Talk and Dancing with the Stars.

When Remini joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remains to be seen. Filming began this month but Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date, though a late 2026 or early 2027 season is expected.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, and Sutton Stracke are expected to join Remini and Tutor within the cast.