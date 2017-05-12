Kylie Jenner Shares First Look At New Reality Show ‘Life Of Kylie’

If Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her Instagram, Snapchat, and various make-up and fashion brands weren’t enough for you, then you’re going to get another option for injecting Kylie Jenner directly into your life.

The younger Jenner sister has just debuted the first sneak peek at her brand new show, Life of Kylie.

In the video clip, Kylie can be heard saying, “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t. Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy.”

She then goes on to say, “There’s an image that I have to keep up with, then there’s me: Kylie.”

Make sure you mark it on your calendar because Life of Kylie will debut on the E! network Thursday, July 6 at 10 p.m.

Depending on how long the cameras have been following her for this show, there’s certain to be a ton of juicy content.

She recently broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend Tyga, and she’s been seen spending time with Travis Scott, another rapper.

This is just the newest in a long line of Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-offs, that include Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, and Rob & Chyna.

While many have come before her, and she has guest starred in some episodes, this is Kylie’s first ever spin-off from the main series.

No word on if big sis Kendall is planning her own series as well, but she tends to come across as a lot more private than Kylie so it’s probably unlikely that she’d agree to let cameras follow her around in private any more than she has to with Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty