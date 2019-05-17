Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal Baby No. 4’s Name

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West, Kardashian shared on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Kardashian included the name in the caption, along with a photo of Psalm in a white crib.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day… with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” West wrote in the text message screenshot Kardashian posted.



Psalm’s name was revealed a week after Kardashian announced the baby was born via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote on Twitter at the time. On May 11, Kardashian also shared photos from a bay shower held for Psalm a week before he was born.

Kardashian also joked that Psalm was “also Chicago’s twin [laughing out loud] I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she tweeted.

West and Kardashian are already parents to daughters Chicago, 1, and North, 5, and son Saint, 3. Like Psalm, Chicago was also born via surrogate.

The ongoing season of KUWTK showed Kardashian breaking the news to her family about expecting a fourth child. She even told little sister Kylie Jenner that North was telling people at school before the Wests were prepared to announce the news.

In February, Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel she always wanted four children with West.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she told him. “I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he’s like still living his life.”

Days before Kardashian and West welcomed Psalm, the couple appeared at the 2019 MET Gala in New York. Kardashian wore a beaded latex Thierry Bugler dress, which required her to wear a corset and was held together with a knot at her waist.

West went with an understated look, wearing a black zippered jacket and a white shirt under it. It was the first time West joined his wife at the event in three years.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.