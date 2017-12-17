Kevin Hart Does Hilarious Shaquille O’Neal Impression on ‘Saturday Night Live’

They’ve got Kevin Hart on stilts playing Shaq on SNL 😂 pic.twitter.com/RdGXw26Pmg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2017

Kevin Hart had ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting duties for the third time in his career this week, and this time he brought out one of his best impressions.

One of the skits was a parody of the TNT basketball show Inside the NBA, where Kenan Thompson played Charles Barkley and Hart dressed up as Shaquille O’Neal.

The skit started out funny enough with Hart imitating O’Neals voice with random, nonsensical tangents such as his favorite Girl Scout cookies (tagalongs).

But the skit took things up a notch when Hart decided to challenge Thompson to a quick game of one-on-one. But once he stood up, Hart revealed he was wearing giant stilts to give him a bit of a height boost.