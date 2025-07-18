Kate Beckinsale ‘Paralysed’ After Devastating Loss

Kate Beckinsale is “paralysed” by the death of her mother, Judy Loe.

The Underworld actress, 51, shared on Instagram Thursday that her mother had died two days prior at the age of 78, a year after she had announced her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t want to post this,” Beckinsale began. “I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record.”

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” the actress continued of her mother. Sharing photos and videos of her mom in the post, Beckinsale said she had “not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.”

“I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone,” she continued. “I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend.”

Beckinsale wrote, “The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much , believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.”

Actress Kate Beckinsale with her mother Judy Loe during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards held at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 3, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

The Canary Black star concluded her post with a message directed at her mother: “Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Beckinsale shared news of her mother’s cancer diagnosis in July 2024, five months after she took to Instagram with a request for prayers for Loe. At the time, the actress asked that “anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama, my most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama.”