Kane Gives His Endorsement for Tennessee Football Coaching Job

When he’s not chokeslamming opponents on Monday Night Raw, WWE Superstar Kane is currently hard at work running for mayor in Knox County, Tenn.

One of the highlights of the county is the University of Tennessee, located in Knoxville. The school’s college football team has been making headlines over the past few weeks in its hunt for a new head coach and the former WWF Champion decided to toss in his pick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Good friend who works with @CoachLesMiles just told me that Les is extremely interested in UT position. He’d look great in Orange. #CallLes — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 30, 2017

Miles has one national championship and two Southeastern Conference titles to his name in his 11 year tenure with LSU, so it’s a pretty good suggestion.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, also voiced his support of the Volunteers fan protest when the school was close to hiring Greg Schiano, a former Penn State assistant coach with rumored ties to the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

Too many well-founded concerns about Schiano from our community. Hiring would be very unpopular and hurt UT. Please rethink, @John_Currie

GBO! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 26, 2017

Kane started up his most recent run with WWE back in October, feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Jason Jordan. He ended this past week’s Raw by defeating both Jordan and Balor, only for Braun Strowman to run in and attack him with a steel chair.

Photo by WWE.com