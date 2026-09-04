MTV Reality TV Legend Hospitalized With ‘Horrible Kidney Infection and Appendicitis’



Gym, tan, laundry is going to have to wait a bit for Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley.

Just as the MTV reality show winds down, JWoww finds herself hospitalized with “a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis,” which coincides with her kids’ first day of school.

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Farley shared the news of her unwanted hospital stay with fans on Instagram Thursday morning.

She stated, “The past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis.”

The 41-year-old reality star included in her post, which included a picture of her alongside her kids, son, Greyson, 10, and daughter Meilani, 11, while wearing a hospital gown, that it was not the “first day of school” picture she wanted to post. She then mentioned that the past few weeks have saw her lose weight, feel exhausted, and generally “off.” Farley admitted she hadn’t felt like herself in months.

She went on to thank the hospital staff for helping her to feel well enough to “have this moment with my kids.” That moment included JWoww doing her daughter’s hair from her hospital room ahead of the start of the school year. A video showing Jenni curling Meilani’s hair was included within the IG post.

Farley also used her lengthy post that went out to her 7.6 million followers to thank her husband, Zack Carpinello, whom she married in June, for helping with the kids and reminded everyone to be kind.

“Notice the kid sitting alone,” Farley wrote. “Don’t judge someone by what they’re wearing, what they have, or what they didn’t post.

“You never know what someone is carrying behind closed doors.”

Jwoww’s hospital stay coincides with what is seemingly the end of the MTV Jersey Shore era. Jenni was a cast member on the original reality series that ran from 2009 – 2012 and several spinoffs, including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which aired its last episode on Thursday evening, September 3.