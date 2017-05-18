New Jurassic World 2 Set Photo Teases Jeff Goldblum’s Return

Writer Colin Trevorrow has tweeted a new photo from the set Jurassic World 2 teasing the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Trevorrow’s photo shows an actor’s chair on set emblazoned with Ian Malcolm’s name.

Dr. Ian Malcolm is the character that Goldblum played in the original Jurassic Park and its first sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Dr. Ian Malcolm is a mathematician from the University of Texas at Austin who studies Chaos Theory. He was part of the initial group of experts brought to the island to survey the first Jurassic Park. He survived the park’s collapse and was convinced to visit the park’s secondary site, Isla Sorna, in The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Production on the Jurassic World sequel began in February at Pinewood Studios in London. Plot details have not officially been released as of yet, but rumor has it that the film will deal with Dr. Henry Wu using Jurassic World technology to create dinosaurs for military use, as foreshadowed in the first Jurassic World.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona. Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) will reprise their roles from the first Jurassic World. Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) reprises his role from the original Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The film also stars Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 is produced by Amblin Entertainment and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.

Jurassic World was directed by Colin Trevorrow. The film opened in June 2015 to a record-breaking opening weekend of $500 million worldwide. Jurassic World earned $1.6 billion total worldwide, becoming the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, the second-highest grossing movie of 2015, and highest-grossing movie in the Jurassic Park franchise.

