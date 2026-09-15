John Mulaney in Talks to Star in Reboot of Classic NBC Show

Comedian John Mulaney may have found his next gig, and it won’t feature Mulaney alone on stage rattling off jokes to a theatre full of people.

Instead, Mulaney is (apparently) headed to the big screen.

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Deadline reports that Mulaney will reprise a legendary comedic role from a timeless classic, stating, ” … 4x Emmy winner John Mulaney is eyeing to star as wisenheimer Agent Maxwell Smart in Warner Bros’ upcoming reimagining of Get Smart.

The project is early in the works with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t scribe Seth Grahame-Smith penning the screenplay. Chuck Roven and Andrew Lazar are producing.”

That much was shared exclusively by Deadline prior to the end of last week.

Warner Bros. is backing the newest rendition of Get Smart, which originally aired nearly 150 episodes on television between 1965-70. The show spawned a spin-off, Get Smart, Again! in 1989, then a brief series reboot in 1995, and a featured film in 2008. The big screen version of Get Smart starred Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 2008’s movie brought in more than $230 million worldwide at the box office.

Mulaney, 44, has movie experience, though it’s mostly been as a voice actor. Among his big screen voice roles are being cast in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He’ll also appear in the yet-to-be-released, “Madden,” which stars Nicolas Cage and is slated to hit Prime Video in November.

In addition to film, Mulaney’s been a regular on TV, including writing for Saturday Night Live on nearly 100 episodes and being cast in four episodes of The Bear.

Other than SNL, Mulaney is most well-known for his comedy. He’s released seven specials, including five on Netflix and two on Comedy Central. Mulaney’s also the first comedian to headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Mulaney is currently in the midst of his tour, Mister Whatever.