Jim Bakker, Infamous Televangelist, Dead at 86

Jim Bakker, an infamous televangelist and Tammy Faye Bakker’s first husband, has passed away. He was 86 years old.

In an Instagram post, Jim’s second wife, Lori, confirmed the news.

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“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening,” the post reads. “For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry.”

Lori also shared that her late husband loved people, his ministry, and those who stood with him through the years deeply. “Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world,” she continued. “Our family is grieving and we ask for your prayers and privacy during this time.”

She went on to add, “Jim finished his race with faith. His voice, his vision, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

Born in January 1940, Jim rose to fame alongside his first wife Tammy after launching a children’s show on Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network in 1966. He also hosted The 700 Club.

After leaving CBN in 1972, the couple launched their television program, The PTL Club, and its cable platform, PTL Satellite Network. They also developed and launched the Christian theme park, Heritage USA.

However, at the height of his and Tammy’s fame, Jim experienced various scandals. He was forced to resign from the PTL ministry in the late 1980s over a cover-up of hush money to secretary Jessica Hahn for alleged sexual assault. He was indicted on mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy following an investigation into PTL’s finances.

After being convicted of fraud and conspiracy in 1989, Bakker was sentenced to 45 years in prison. However, the sentence was later reduced to eight years, and he was paroled after five years.

Although she stood by him, even singing “On Christ the Solid Rock I Stand” at a news conference after the conviction, Tammy divorced Jim while he was imprisoned. She later married building contractor Roe Messner, who was convicted of bankruptcy fraud in 1995 and served two years in prison. She died of colon cancer in 2007.

Years after he was granted parole, Bakker married Lori Beth Graham. The couple adopted five children.

Nearly a decade following his prison release, Jim returned to televangelism and hosted The Jim Bakker Show. He also released multiple books, including Time Has Come: How to Prepare Now for Epic Events Ahead and I Was Wrong.

Jim was forced to take a sabbatical from his program after suffering a minor stroke in early 2020. At the time, Lori cited his hard work on the show as being a cause of the medical emergency. He and his Morningside Church Production Inc. settled a lawsuit the following year over his false claim that the health supplement Silver Solution could cure COVID-19.

He remained host of his self-titled talk show until his death.

Along with his five children with Lori, Jim also had two children with Tammy: daughter Tammy and son Jay. The cause of his death has not been revealed.