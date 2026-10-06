Celebrity Killed in Club Shooting: Police Investigating Rafaella Cabral’s Death

Brazilian influencer Rafaella Cabral has passed away following a club shooting in Tresina, Brazil. She was 31 years old.

News outlet g1 reported that the tragic incident occurred in the afternoon hours of September 20. Witnesses revealed that Cabral was exiting the club to retrieve something from her vehicle when gunshots rang out. She was discovered lying on the pavement near the building.

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Military Police revealed that the influencer was previously investigated for illegal possession of a firearm and was involved in a criminal investigation. An investigation into her death is being conducted by the Homicide and Personal Protection Department.

The DHPP (Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons) is investigating the circumstances of the crime, including the victim’s possible connection to a criminal organization, given his criminal history and close involvement with members of criminal organizations,” the Public Security Secretariat of Piauí shared in a translated statement. “The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as the investigation progresses.”

Cabral, who mainly shared photos of her jiu-jitsu workouts and personal life, had just over 10,000 Instagram followers at the time of her death. In her bio, the influencer said she was a kitesurfing instructor and massage therapist.

During a recent interview, Cabral said she loved extreme sports.

She is survived by her two children.