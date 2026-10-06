‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Current Box Office Totals Revealed (and They’re Massive)

Spider-Man just keeps sticking around … the box office.

Despite hitting theaters on the final day in July, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) 38th film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continues to rake in big bucks.

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The movie’s opening weekend brought in more than $360 million, which quickly surpassed its production budget, reportedly of approximately $225 million. With a run time of 150 minutes and a PG-13 rating, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has managed to stick around theaters both domestically and internationally for more than two months.

Globally, the Marvel flick has made better than $2.5 billion (with a “B”). The movie is already 2026’s highest grossing.

It should come as no surprise that Brand New Day has had such staying power. The movie stars a pair of A-listers in real-life husband and wife, Tom Holland and Zendaya and follows a successful franchise. MCU previously released Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), all of which were massive box office successes.

Only one of Brand New Day’s predecessors, Spider-Man: Homecoming, made less than $1 billion at the box office. And even that movie totaled better than $880 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been an unquestioned, massive success. About the only thing up for debate in regard to the movie’s records and reach is whether the domestic box office will top $1 billion prior to the end of the year. And, if you’ve been following along, it seems like a relatively good bet at this point.

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Those wagering on Polymarket aren’t quite as sure.

Despite having already grossed more than $954 million domestically and having nearly three full months to haul in additional sales, Polymarket bettors see just an 11% chance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day eclipsing $1 billion at the box office domestically. That number has dropped significantly from mid-September when bettors had the likelihood of crossing $1 billion at 50%.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day reach $1B in domestic box office in 2026?

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