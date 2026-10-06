Maluma Reveals Major Life Update

Colombian rapper Maluma recently announced a major life update — he’s a dad of two!

The musician recently shared the exciting news on Instagram with a sweet photo of him and his partner, Susana Gómez, holding their newborn son, Orion Londoño Gómez.

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“𝒪𝓇𝒾ó𝓃 ℒ𝑜𝓃𝒹𝑜ñ𝑜 𝒢ó𝓂𝑒𝓏. 🩵 𝟷𝟺/𝟶𝟿/𝟸𝟼,” he captioned the post.

Maluma and Gómez, who have been together since 2020, previously welcomed their first child, daughter Paris, in 2024.

Before Paris’ arrival, Maluma spoke to Forbes about preparing for fatherhood.

“Everybody’s telling me like, ‘You should take advantage that Paris is not born yet. You should rest, get some sleep,’” he said. “Everybody says the same. All my friends that have kids, they tell me the same, ‘Bro, you should rest now because you’re not going to rest later on.’”

Despite the sleep worries, Maluma said he felt ready.

“I feel I’m ready. This was an amazing year, and I did all the things that I wanted to do this year,” he noted. “So next year, of course, my baby’s coming, and I feel like another engine [coming on]. I don’t feel I’m going to stop at all. I feel like a whole new Maluma is born right now.”

During a 2024 interview with Allure, the musician said that everything changed after he became a father.

“Everything changed. And I love it,” he declared. “Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to f—— kill it.”

Maluma then shared, “For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud.”