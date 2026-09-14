‘It’s Snuck Back up’: Country Singer Suffers Heartbreaking Health Setback

Just months after announcing his cancer diagnosis, country singer Nat Myers has been hit with another heartbreaking health setback.

In a recent Instagram post, Myers revealed that he was forced to drop out of the remaining dates he had with Charley Crockett & The Blue Drifters due to his latest health results.

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“I have some last minute appointments that have to happen, that make it impossible for me to be out where I want to be playing music for yall for this leg of the Age of the Ram tour,” he shared. “I wanna thank Charley & the Crockett team for all their accommodation. They some my favorite people in this music thing.”

Myers also encouraged his fans to attend the performances. “If you got a ticket, I insist you keep going out if you was planning on seeing me,” he noted. “They is some the best out there doing it & you won’t forget it.”

The country singer further told his Instagram followers that he would keep everyone posted on his latest health setback. “My apologies. I’ll be back out when I can,” he added. “For now I gotta focus on getting ahead of this thing, it’s snuck back up. I’m real lowdown about it, but gotta do what’s gotta be done.”

Myers previously announced that he has been fighting sarcoma since February 2025.

“The main thing is in my pulmonary artery,” he shared in a May 2026 Instagram post. “If that sounds stressful, it’s cuz it is. I have undergone dozens of chemo infusions since I was first diagnosed in 2025, including red devil, ifosfamide, and until recently a combo called gem-tax.”

“I received eleven cycles of gem-tax,” Myer then revealed. “Before fluid buildup in my lungs last month led us to change things up.”

Myers returned to performing last month.