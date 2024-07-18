'Impact Winter' Season 3: Audible's Hit Fantasy Series Returns (Exclusive Clip)

The Audible original Impact Winter, created by the mind of Travis Beacham, known for his work on Pacific Rim and Carnival Row, has entertained audiences with its unique blend of post-apocalyptic drama and vampire lore. As the series reveals its third season, fans and newcomers are excited about the new terrors and triumphs ahead.

In an exclusive clip, we get a glimpse into the complicated relationships and high stakes of the Impact Winter world. The scene features a tense conversation between Kexian, portrayed by Christina Chong, and her sister Samira. Their exchange reveals a world fraught with political intrigue, personal loyalties, and life-or-death consequences.

Set in a near-future Earth where a catastrophic comet strike has plunged the planet into an endless winter, Impact Winter weaves a tale of survival, horror, and unexpected alliances. The story centers around a group of survivors in the British countryside who have taken refuge in a medieval castle, fighting against the emergence of bloodthirsty creatures that bear an uncanny resemblance to vampires. At the heart of this resistance are the Dunraven sisters: Darcy, a seasoned vampire hunter leading the charge to save humanity, and Hope, a younger sibling yearning for a return to normalcy and the chance to experience life above ground once more.

As we enter the third season, the narrative picks up six months after the suspenseful conclusion of its predecessor. The winter has grown harsher, its icy grip tightening on the land, while a pervasive gloom threatens to suffocate any remaining hope. Hope Dunraven finds herself grappling with mysterious voices that insist she alone holds the key to vanquishing the darkness. However, the challenge before her seems insurmountable – how can one mortal woman stand against such overwhelming odds, especially when the darkness she must confront is embodied by her own sister, Darcy?

One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming season is the addition of new cast members to the ensemble. Joining the ranks are Christina Chong of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Ali Ariaie from The Great, Gary Oliver, known for his work in Game of Thrones, and Arazou, who appeared in Ready Player One.

These fresh voices will mingle with the returning cast, including Holliday Grainger and Esme Creed-Miles as the Dunraven sisters, Caroline Ford, Sacha Dhawan, David Gyasi, Gina Stiebitz, Andrew Gower, Ellie Bamber, and Michael Culkin. Fans of the series have the opportunity to revisit the first two seasons, available on Audible and various podcast platforms.