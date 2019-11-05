‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Sarah Jessica Parker Seemingly Confirms Original Trio Returning for Disney+ Sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker has fans believing that the original witches from Hocus Pocus will be returning for a sequel on Disney+. Disney+ is reportedly reviving the beloved children’s Halloween movie, where Parker originally starred with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as trio of witches. Her post on Thursday had fans hoping they might see the Sanderson Sisters back together. Parker posted a screenshot from Hocus Pocus on Halloween. The 1993 classic had Parker and her co-stars in vintage gowns, with heavy makeup, wigs and prostheses. Parker hinted that they might be back in those outfits soon enough.

View this post on Instagram Halloween 2019 One for the books. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

“Halloween 2019, one for the books,” she wrote.

This cryptic message had fans howling with excitement for Disney’s forthcoming sequel to Hocus Pocus. So far, news of the movie has not been confirmed by the studio, but sources told Collider that a script is underway. In the comments of her post, Parker seemed to confirm this, telling fans she and her co-stars had agreed to come back to the film.

“Any chance of a sequel?” one fan asked.

“We have all said yes,” Parker responded. “Now we wait.”

“We await instructions,” she added in another comment.

According to the report by Collider, Disney+ has hired screenwriter Jen D’Angelo to write Hocus Pocus 2 for a whole new generation. D’Angelo is known for working on comedy series like Happy Together, L.A. to Vegas and Workaholics, as well as the Workaholics cast’s Netflix original movie Game Over, Man!

Collider suggested that Parker, Midler and Najimy would return to their roles as the Sanderson Sisters, as Parker has now confirmed. However, it is still unclear whether this untitled project will continue the story set out in the first, or reboot it for a fresh start.

The original Hocus Pocus was written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, and directed by Kenny Ortega. It is a seasonal cult classic, where a young brother and sister accidentally resurrect the Sanderson Sisters from the dead.

So far, there is no word on the younger cast members like Omri Katz, Thora Birch or Vinessa Shaw returning for the reboot. At the time of its release, Hocus Pocus was not a critical or commercial success, yet it strikes a nostalgic chord with the generation that grew up watching it.

This is just one of the obscure properties Disney is looking into reviving for its new streaming service. Others include Inspector Gadget, Lizzie McGuire and a Marvel Comics deep-cut series called Marvel’s What If…

Disney+ launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12.