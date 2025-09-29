High-Profile Awards Show Canceled

One major awards show has now been axed entirely due to budget reasons.

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards, or ACRAs, were officially cancelled last Thursday. The ceremony is typically run by Commercial Radio and Audio (CRA).

Lizzie Young, CEO of CRA, released a statement saying “our focus on long term sustainability across the industry needs to be our number one priority.”

“After careful consideration in consultation with our Board and Members, we’re directing our resources into initiatives like Sound Start, CRA Audio ID and HEARD, and regulatory matters such as Radio Prominence where we can have the greatest impact supporting our industry’s future,” she continued. “Individual networks continue to celebrate the amazing work being done across our industry through their own recognition programs.”

She said the decision was not made lightly and that radio has a “bright and exciting future in Australia, and this positions us to build that future.”

Previously, the company announced in April that there would be no ACRAs for 2025, but those in the Australian radio industry were hopeful that the show would return for 2026.

The ACRAs began in 1989 and eventually became one of Australia’s most notable events. Typically, tickets to the event cost at least $250.

Several broadcast stars in the country were upset with the move, with ABC host Kate Meade writing online that the show “wasn’t just about the awards…this was about meeting our heroes, celebrating with colleagues and nurturing the next generation of audio makers.”